McCabe (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Ducks and won't return, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

McCabe played just 22 seconds in the second period before being elbowed by Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf, forcing him to leave the game. The Wisconsin native has one goal and nine PIM in the last five games, and if this injury is long term, it'll leave gaping holes on the blue line and power play. Details about the nature and severity of this injury are expected to emerge after the game.