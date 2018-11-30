McCabe left Thursday's game for undisclosed reasons, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Earlier in the night, McCabe had to be accompanied down the tunnel by an athletic trainer to deal with an undisclosed issue. The 25-year-old would return but played just one shift before departing a second time. It's unclear at this point what is hindering McCabe. Expect the team to update his situation after the game if he's unable to return.