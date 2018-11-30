Sabres' Jake McCabe: Leaves game early
McCabe left Thursday's game for undisclosed reasons, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Earlier in the night, McCabe had to be accompanied down the tunnel by an athletic trainer to deal with an undisclosed issue. The 25-year-old would return but played just one shift before departing a second time. It's unclear at this point what is hindering McCabe. Expect the team to update his situation after the game if he's unable to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...