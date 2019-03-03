Sabres' Jake McCabe: Leaves with injury
McCabe left Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs with an injury and did not return, Mike Harrington of TBN Sports reports.
McCabe was involved in a scrum late in the second and then did not join the team for the start of the third period. The Sabres are hosting the Oilers on Monday, so the defenseman won't have long to get healthy. If McCabe can't play, Matt Hunwick could be in the lineup.
