Sabres' Jake McCabe: Lights lamp Friday
McCabe scored a goal and added two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.
The defenseman didn't play in the last 10 minutes of the first period, but came back with a vengeance by scoring the opening goal at 11:40 of the second. The tally was his first goal and fourth point in 12 games this season. McCabe has also added 28 hits and 32 blocks while skating over 21 minutes a night. He's a bit more defensive in nature, but he's getting top-pairing usage that should lead to an increase in offense for the second-round pick from 2012.
