Sabres' Jake McCabe: Makes highlight reel with goal
McCabe found twine in Thursday's 5-1 road loss to the Sharks.
McCabe first goal and second point of the season stemmed from a beautiful wrist shot from the high slot. Still, don't expect such offense to become the norm, as the Wisconsin native's career high in points is 20 -- he had three goals and 17 assists for the Sabres in the 2016-17 campaign.
More News
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Leads defense in even strength ice time•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Ready for preseason game•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Out 4-6 months•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Out 3-4 weeks following thumb surgery•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Tending to upper-body ailment•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...