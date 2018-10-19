McCabe found twine in Thursday's 5-1 road loss to the Sharks.

McCabe first goal and second point of the season stemmed from a beautiful wrist shot from the high slot. Still, don't expect such offense to become the norm, as the Wisconsin native's career high in points is 20 -- he had three goals and 17 assists for the Sabres in the 2016-17 campaign.

