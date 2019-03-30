Sabres' Jake McCabe: Not ready just yet
McCabe (undisclosed) isn't ready to play, though he did skate Saturday ahead of a road game against the Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
McCabe will miss a 13th consecutive game. His long layoff has opened up more playing time for the likes of Matt Tennyson, Marco Scandella and Casey Nelson -- to name a few.
