Sabres' Jake McCabe: Notches second assist in three games
McCabe added three shots on goal and four hits Thursday against Minnesota in a 6-2 loss.
McCabe and Marco Scandella were the only Sabres defensemen who didn't finish with a negative plus-minus rating. The former University of Wisconsin captain is on pace for another 20-point season, and already shows he's capable of being a second-pair defenseman. He has some upside, but not enough to negate playing on the league's worst offensive team.
