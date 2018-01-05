McCabe added three shots on goal and four hits Thursday against Minnesota in a 6-2 loss.

McCabe and Marco Scandella were the only Sabres defensemen who didn't finish with a negative plus-minus rating. The former University of Wisconsin captain is on pace for another 20-point season, and already shows he's capable of being a second-pair defenseman. He has some upside, but not enough to negate playing on the league's worst offensive team.