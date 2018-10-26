Sabres' Jake McCabe: Notches two assists in home win
McCabe recorded a pair of assists Thursday in a 4-3 win versus the Canadiens.
Thursday was McCabe's first multi-point game of the young campaign. With five points in 10 games, the 25-year-old rearguard continues to log heavy minutes on Buffalo's blueline while periodically pitching in on the scoresheet.
