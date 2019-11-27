Sabres' Jake McCabe: On track to return
McCabe (undisclosed) skated with Zach Bogosian on Buffalo's top pairing during Wednesday's morning skate, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
McCabe's full participation at practice puts him on track to return to the lineup for Wednesday's clash with Calgary. The 26-year-old is a capable stay-at-home defender for the Sabres, but his lack of offensive upside keeps him off the radar in most fantasy formats.
