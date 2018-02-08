Sabres' Jake McCabe: Out 3-4 weeks following thumb surgery
McCabe underwent surgery on his injured thumb Thursday, and he's facing a return timetable of 3-to-4 weeks.
It wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see McCabe wind up on injured reserve, and this puts the Sabres in a tough spot since the Wisconsin native has been taking roughly 53 percent of his even-strength shifts in the attacking zone. Buffalo has Justin Falk on the active roster as a potential replacement for McCabe, but it's worth noting that it would have the requisite number of defensemen to field a lineup even if Falk wasn't in the picture.
