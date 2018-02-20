Sabres' Jake McCabe: Out 4-6 months
McCabe will undergo a procedure on his shoulder that carries a 4-to-6 month timetable.
Given the new timetable, it's safe to rule out McCabe for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign and fantasy owners -- few as they may be -- can drop him in the vast majority of formats. He will now focus on rehabbing for a return at the beginning of 2018-19. Justin Falk and Victor Antipin should see additional action as a result of his absence moving forward.
