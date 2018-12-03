Sabres' Jake McCabe: Out of lineup Monday
McCabe (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Nashville on Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
McCabe will miss his second straight outing due to his upper-body issue, which will see Lawrence Pilut continue to fill in on the blue line. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old McCabe was bogged down in a six-game goal drought, during which he managed a lone helper. With a back-to-back on the schedule, the defenseman should probably be considered a long shot to play in Tuesday's clash with Toronto.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...