McCabe (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus Nashville on Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

McCabe will miss his second straight outing due to his upper-body issue, which will see Lawrence Pilut continue to fill in on the blue line. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old McCabe was bogged down in a six-game goal drought, during which he managed a lone helper. With a back-to-back on the schedule, the defenseman should probably be considered a long shot to play in Tuesday's clash with Toronto.