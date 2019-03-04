Sabres' Jake McCabe: Out over a month
McCabe will be out five-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury.
It looks like the injury that knocked McCabe out of Saturday's game against Toronto is a significant one. The blueliner has tied his career high with four goals this season, but his 14 points in 55 games had McCabe off most fantasy radars even before this injury.
