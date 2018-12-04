Sabres' Jake McCabe: Placed on IR
McCabe (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
McCabe was previously considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Toronto, so this move comes as a bit of a surprise. The Wisconsin native's placement on injured reserve was almost certainly made retroactive to Nov. 30, so he should be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play. In the meantime, Lawrence Pilut will continue to fill in on the Sabres' top pairing.
