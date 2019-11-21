McCabe continues to log minutes on Buffalo's top pairing.

McCabe is logging 20:43 of ice time per game -- an increase of 1:46 from last year. While he's not providing heavy offense, the increase in ice time makes him more valuable in leagues that count hits and blocks, where he has 37 and 39 respectively. With just one goal and four assists in 21 games, leagues that count only points should look elsewhere.