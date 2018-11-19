Sabres' Jake McCabe: Posts pair of points
McCabe scored a goal and assist in Monday's win over Minnesota.
McCabe snapped a seven game drought, and is now up to nine points on the season. He has been playing on the top pairing, and should easily surpass last year's 12 point total. He's on pace for 38 points, which would shatter his previous career high of 20 points that he set in 2016-17.
