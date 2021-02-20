Head coach Ralph Krueger said that he's "very concerned" about the leg injury McCabe suffered during Saturday's win over the Devils, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Krueger is typically reluctant to expand on injuries, but he was candid about the seriousness of McCabe's injury after the blueliner collided with Devils forward Nico Hischier in the third period and left the ice in pain. The early prognosis is that McCabe will miss time. The 27-year-old will undergo further testing, and Sabres should provide an update before Monday's road game versus the Islanders.