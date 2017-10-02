Sabres' Jake McCabe: Questionable for season opener
McCabe (shoulder) did not partake in Monday's skate and he's questionable for the season opener on Oct. 5 against Montreal.
McCabe continues to be week-to-week with his injury, but he's not expected to be out for very long. There's a slight chance he is available Thursday, but it's a long season and there's no need to rush things. It is slightly concerning, however, that Buffalo's improved depth on defense is already down three players in McCabe, Zach Bogosian (lower body), and Marco Scandella (hip). Victor Antipin, Justin Falk, and Matt Tennyson may get a chance to dress when Buffalo opens the season against Montreal. Despite his top-four potential, McCabe has little value in most fantasy leagues.
