Sabres' Jake McCabe: Ready for Opening Night
McCabe (shoulder) told reporters he was back to 100 percent and was ready for Thursday's matchup against Montreal, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
McCabe isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse -- just 20 points in 76 outings last year -- but his ability to move the puck and physical style of play make him a critical piece of the Sabres' blue line. With the 23-year-old ready to suit up, either Josh Gorges or Victor Antipin will likely end up watching from the press box.
