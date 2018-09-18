Sabres' Jake McCabe: Ready for preseason game
McCabe (shoulder) is active for Tuesday's preseason home game versus the Penguins.
McCabe averaged just over 20 minutes per game on Buffalo's blue line between the last two seasons, but the upcoming campaign will be especially important for him since he's in a contract year. He's registered 10 goals and 37 assists over 215 career NHL contests to date.
