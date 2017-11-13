Sabres' Jake McCabe: Records three shots on goal
McCabe fired off three shots on goal while notching one hit in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.
The Wisconsin native has seen his role increased over the last 10 games, as he's been averaging 20:25 of ice time compared to only 17:18 in his first seven games. McCabe's also recorded three points in that span, and after he notched 20 points last season, a similar output seems likely.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...