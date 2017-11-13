McCabe fired off three shots on goal while notching one hit in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.

The Wisconsin native has seen his role increased over the last 10 games, as he's been averaging 20:25 of ice time compared to only 17:18 in his first seven games. McCabe's also recorded three points in that span, and after he notched 20 points last season, a similar output seems likely.

