Sabres' Jake McCabe: Returns to lineup Thursday
McCabe (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Senators, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
McCabe has been a surprise contributor for the Sabres this season, racking up a goal and six assists over 11 games thus far. It would be surprising if that production pace continued moving forward given his career history, an abnormally high 9.1 shooting percentage and his absence from the power play.
