McCabe recorded a goal and two assists during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina.

The 24-year-old blueliner improved to two goals and seven assists with Friday's season-high, three-point showing. McCabe is in line to reach the 20-point benchmark for the second consecutive season, but his fantasy value remains limited to cavernous settings.

