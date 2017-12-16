Sabres' Jake McCabe: Scores, adds two helpers in loss
McCabe recorded a goal and two assists during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina.
The 24-year-old blueliner improved to two goals and seven assists with Friday's season-high, three-point showing. McCabe is in line to reach the 20-point benchmark for the second consecutive season, but his fantasy value remains limited to cavernous settings.
