Sabres' Jake McCabe: Scores goal in win
McCabe registered a goal in Wednesday's victory over Calgary.
McCabe has two goals in 12 games since returning from an upper-body injury. The defender has matched his career-high with four tallies and will push for the 20-point mark for the second time in his career if he can stay healthy.
