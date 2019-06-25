McCabe earned a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Tuesday.

McCabe was a key player on the blue line last season for the Sabres, averaging just under 19 minutes of ice time in 59 games. He wasn't much of a fantasy asset, however, collecting just 14 points in that span, and rarely seeing power-play time. If McCabe accepts the offer, his deal will be worth $1.775 million next season, but it's hard to see him produce at a fantasy-relevant level.