Coach Ralph Krueger said Sunday that McCabe will undergo an MRI on his injured leg, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

McCabe suffered the injury in Saturday's win over the Devils, but Krueger reiterated Sunday that the team is worried about the potential of serious injury. The early prognosis is that McCabe will miss time, but expect another update on the defenseman's status following the MRI and further testing. Henri Jokiharju or Brandon Davidson are candidates to enter the lineup for Monday's game against the Islanders.