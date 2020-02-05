McCabe dished out an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

McCabe doesn't stack up points -- he's never posted more than 20 points in a season -- but he's a notable defensive contributor. The 26-year-old starts 44.1 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone and manages a 49.2 Corsi For percentage. He can be safely left untouched for fantasy purposes.