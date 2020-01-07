McCabe will miss Thursday's clash with St. Louis due to an upper-body injury.

McCabe won't make the trip to St. Louis but is still considered day-to-day and is not expected to be out long term. The blueliner is bogged down in a 13-game pointless streak dating back to Dec. 5 versus Calgary. Henri Jokiharju should see an uptick in ice time with McCabe sidelined while Lawrence Pilut was called up from the minors.