McCabe and the Sabres agreed to a two-year deal Saturday with an average annual value of $2.85 million one day before the defenseman was set to go to arbitration, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres have a boatload of defensemen, but McCabe has been one of the steadier of the bunch the last few seasons, outside of some injury troubles the past two campaigns. The 2012 second-rounder won't have much trouble landing a top-four spot on the blue line, but his lack of power-play time and goal-scoring prowess caps his potential productivity. A high of 20-25 points seems to be the most you can expect in a season, though he's a well-rounded guy that can easily hit triple digits in both hits and blocks.