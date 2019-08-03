Sabres' Jake McCabe: Signed and sealed
McCabe and the Sabres agreed to a two-year deal Saturday with an average annual value of $2.85 million one day before the defenseman was set to go to arbitration, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
The Sabres have a boatload of defensemen, but McCabe has been one of the steadier of the bunch the last few seasons, outside of some injury troubles the past two campaigns. The 2012 second-rounder won't have much trouble landing a top-four spot on the blue line, but his lack of power-play time and goal-scoring prowess caps his potential productivity. A high of 20-25 points seems to be the most you can expect in a season, though he's a well-rounded guy that can easily hit triple digits in both hits and blocks.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times