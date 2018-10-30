McCabe (upper body) was absent from warmups and won't play Tuesday versus the Flames, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

McCabe will miss his first game of the season, and it couldn't come at a worse time. The 25-year-old blueliner is just getting hot with four assists over the last two games. His next chance to enter the lineup will be Thursday against the Senators.

