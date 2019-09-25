McCabe will miss the rest of the preseason due to an upper-body injury, but he's expected to be ready for Buffalo's Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Pittsburgh.

The Sabres are likely just being cautious with McCabe, who's firmly entrenched as a bottom-four defender for the team heading into 2019-20. The 25-year-old hasn't scored more than 20 points in a single season since becoming a full-time NHLer in 2015-16, and won't be a viable fantasy option in most formats this year.