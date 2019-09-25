Sabres' Jake McCabe: Slowed by upper-body injury
McCabe will miss the rest of the preseason due to an upper-body injury, but he's expected to be ready for Buffalo's Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Pittsburgh.
The Sabres are likely just being cautious with McCabe, who's firmly entrenched as a bottom-four defender for the team heading into 2019-20. The 25-year-old hasn't scored more than 20 points in a single season since becoming a full-time NHLer in 2015-16, and won't be a viable fantasy option in most formats this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.