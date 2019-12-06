McCabe scored a goal, dished two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

McCabe converted on a pass from Victor Olofsson late in the third period, and Jack Eichel scored 1:56 later to bring the Sabres within a goal. The comeback went incomplete, but McCabe now has seven points and 34 shots on goal in 28 appearances. He's added 46 hits and 48 blocked shots in his role as a defensively-focused blueliner.