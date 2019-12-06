Sabres' Jake McCabe: Sparks late comeback attempt
McCabe scored a goal, dished two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
McCabe converted on a pass from Victor Olofsson late in the third period, and Jack Eichel scored 1:56 later to bring the Sabres within a goal. The comeback went incomplete, but McCabe now has seven points and 34 shots on goal in 28 appearances. He's added 46 hits and 48 blocked shots in his role as a defensively-focused blueliner.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.