Sabres' Jake McCabe: Suffers upper-body ailment
McCabe is considered week-to-week due to an upper-body injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550reports.
With less than two weeks until the Sabres' Opening Night clash with Montreal, McCabe being designated as week-to-week will no doubt be a concern for fantasy owners. The blueliner saw action in 76 outings for Buffalo last season in which he tallied 20 points, 73 hits and 114 blocks.
