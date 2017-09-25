Play

McCabe is considered week-to-week due to an upper-body injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550reports.

With less than two weeks until the Sabres' Opening Night clash with Montreal, McCabe being designated as week-to-week will no doubt be a concern for fantasy owners. The blueliner saw action in 76 outings for Buffalo last season in which he tallied 20 points, 73 hits and 114 blocks.

