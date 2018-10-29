Sabres' Jake McCabe: Suffers upper-body injury
McCabe is day-to-day with an upper-body issue.
Coach Phil Housley's didn't specify whether McCabe would be available versus the Flames on Tuesday, but the defenseman's absence from practice Monday doesn't bode well for his inclusion in the lineup. If the 24-year-old is unable to play, it appears the Sabres' will deploy the "all Rasmus" pairing and utilize Dahlin alongside Ristolainen.
More News
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Notches two assists in home win•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Makes highlight reel with goal•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Leads defense in even strength ice time•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Ready for preseason game•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Out 4-6 months•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.