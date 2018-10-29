McCabe is day-to-day with an upper-body issue.

Coach Phil Housley's didn't specify whether McCabe would be available versus the Flames on Tuesday, but the defenseman's absence from practice Monday doesn't bode well for his inclusion in the lineup. If the 24-year-old is unable to play, it appears the Sabres' will deploy the "all Rasmus" pairing and utilize Dahlin alongside Ristolainen.