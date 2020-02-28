Sabres' Jake McCabe: Tallies assist in loss
McCabe picked up an assist in Wednesday's loss to Colorado.
McCabe got his first helper in 10 games. It's just his third point in his past 32 contests. He now has two goals and eight assists through 60 appearances. McCabe has 82 hits and 82 blocks on the year, those being his biggest assets fantasy-wise.
