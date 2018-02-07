Sabres' Jake McCabe: Tending to upper-body ailment
McCabe is set to be evaluated for an upper-body injury suffered Tuesday against the Ducks.
McCabe was elbowed in the face by Ryan Getzlaf and ended up recording only 8:48 of ice time. He still managed three blocked shots before departing, though, which is perhaps how he best earns his paychecks given a limited offensive skill set otherwise.
