McCabe is set to be evaluated for an upper-body injury suffered Tuesday against the Ducks.

McCabe was elbowed in the face by Ryan Getzlaf and ended up recording only 8:48 of ice time. He still managed three blocked shots before departing, though, which is perhaps how he best earns his paychecks given a limited offensive skill set otherwise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories