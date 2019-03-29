Sabres' Jake McCabe: Traveling with team
McCabe (undisclosed) is still considered day-to-day, but he will join the team on the road against the Islanders on Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Coach Phil Housley didn't rule McCabe out versus New York, so there is still a chance he is cleared ahead of Saturday's tilt. If the Wisconsin native does slot back into the lineup, it will likely be at the expense of youngster Will Borgen. McCabe is bogged down in a 13-game pointless streak, and he went without a goal in 18 straight contests leading up to the injury.
