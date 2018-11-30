Sabres' Jake McCabe: Unavailable against Florida
McCabe (upper body) is considered day-to-day and won't play Friday against the Panthers.
With McCabe in recovery mode, Lawrence Pilut will draw into the lineup and make his NHL debut against the Panthers. The 25-year-old blueliner will hope to recover in time for Monday's clash with the Predators.
