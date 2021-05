McCabe (knee) is confident he'll be ready for the 2021-22 campaign, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Unless the two sides can come to an agreement, McCabe is poised to hit the open market this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. With his knee injury limiting him to just 13 games this year, in which he recorded one goal and two assists, the blueliner may have to settle for a one-year "prove-it" contract.