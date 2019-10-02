As expected, McCabe (upper body) will draw into the lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Penguins.

McCabe is expected to skate with Rasmus Ristolainen on Buffalo's second pairing against Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old American will be a solid bottom-four option and a valuable member of the Sabres' penalty-killing unit this season, but he's only totaled 26 points in 112 games over the past two campaigns, so he can be disregarded in the vast majority of fantasy formats.