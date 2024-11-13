Reimer was claimed off waivers by Buffalo on Wednesday from Anaheim, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Reimer has a record of 0-2-0 with a 4.50 GAA and an .864 save percentage in two appearances with the Ducks in 2024-25. While those numbers are obviously bad, he was serviceable last season, posting an 11-8-2 record, 3.11 GAA and .904 save percentage across 25 outings with Detroit. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, so for now Reimer might split the goaltending duties with Devon Levi. When Luukkonen is healthy, Reimer might shift to being his understudy while Levi, who has a 4.10 GAA and an .866 save percentage in five outings this campaign, might head to the AHL to work on his game. Unlike Reimer, Levi doesn't have to pass through waivers to be sent to the minors.