Reimer stopped 24 of 29 shots on net in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

Despite the fact that Reimer allowed five goals on Sunday, he was able to outduel Washington's Logan Thompson in net to grab the win. Overall, the 37-year-old Reimer has a 6-8-2 record with a 3.06 GAA and a .895 save percentage in 18 appearances this season. While he has just six wins this season, Reimer has impressed as of late with four consecutive victories. If he can continue to post wins amid Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's struggles, Reimer could have solid streaming value in fantasy given the right matchup. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Tuesday at Ottawa.