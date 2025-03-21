Reimer will start Thursday's road game at Utah, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Reimer will play for the first time since March 3 versus the Canadiens, when he stopped 16 of 20 shots in an overtime loss. The 37-year-old could get two starts in the next three games, as the Sabres' road trip ends with a back-to-back in Minnesota on Saturday and in Winnipeg on Sunday. Reimer has gone 2-7-2 with a 2.99 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 13 outings this season, so he's not a very strong fantasy option.