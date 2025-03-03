Reimer is set to start on the road against the Canadiens on Monday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Reimer conceded two goals on 29 shots in his last start in a loss to Carolina on Thursday. The 36-year-old has a 2-5-1 record, .911 save percentage and 2.53 GAA across 10 appearances this season. Montreal sits 15th in the NHL with 2.97 goals per game.