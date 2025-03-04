Reimer made 16 saves in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Montreal scored three times in the first period, but Reimer was able to regain his focus and shut the door for the final 40 minutes of regulation as Buffalo mounted a comeback to force OT. The veteran netminder flinched in extra time though, whiffing on a Mike Matheson shot from the top of the faceoff circle despite getting a clean look at it. It was the first time Reimer had given up more than three goals in an outing since Dec. 9, and over five starts since the calendar flipped to 2025, he's gone 1-3-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .903 save percentage.