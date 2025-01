Reimer is expected to start on the road against Edmonton on Saturday, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Reimer last played between the pipes Jan. 4 when he stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 3-1 loss to Vegas. He's 1-5-1 with a 3.05 GAA and an .891 save percentage in nine outings between Anaheim and Buffalo in 2024-25. Edmonton is tied for sixth in goals per game with 3.31.