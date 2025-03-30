Reimer will defend the road net against the Capitals on Sunday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Reimer will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Philadelphia. The 37-year-old Reimer has stopped 85 of 93 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 5-6-2 record with a 2.71 GAA and a 905 save percentage through 15 appearances with the Sabres this season. Washington ranks first in the league with 3.61 goals per game in 2024-25.