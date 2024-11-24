Reimer stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Reimer has had two stints with the Sharks, mostly recently in 2022-23. The 36-year-old returned with the Sabres, making his team debut after signing with Buffalo in the offseason but being lost on waivers to the Ducks and ultimately reclaimed Nov. 13. The netminder is 1-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 99 shots over three appearances this season, though his performance should get better behind a Sabres team that has established itself as a playoff contender through the first quarter of 2024-25. Reimer's playing time is likely to be limited behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, though an opportunity to start exists next weekend with a back-to-back featuring games at home versus the Canucks on Friday and on the road against the Islanders on Saturday.