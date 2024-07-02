Reimer inked a one-year, $1 million contract with Buffalo on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Reimer will join an extremely young goalie group that includes Devon Levi (22), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (25) and recently signed Felix Sandstrom (27). Barring some standout performances in training camp, Reimer figures to enter the year as the No. 2 option behind Luukkonen, though he could be shipped down to the minors to serve as an emergency depth option as well.