Reimer stopped 27 of 29 shots after replacing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen midway through the first period of Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Reimer ended up getting saddled with the loss, as the first goal he gave up -- a Mikko Rantanen power-play tally that came less than two minutes after he took over the Buffalo crease -- proved to be the game-winner. Reimer hasn't allowed more than three goals in an outing since Dec. 9, and over his last seven appearances he's posted a sharp 2.30 GAA and .921 save percentage but has just a 1-4-0 record to show for it.